CTD begins crackdown on banned party’s social media ‘inciting violence’

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department of Sindh has Friday declared a crackdown against the social media accounts used by the now proscribed religious party for actively inciting violence in the port city and “glorified the assaults on law enforcement personnel”, ARY News reported.

Deputy Inspector-General for CTD Omar Shahid Hamid said the terrorism watchdog has set about on a strategy with Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) cybercrime wing to identify people using social media accounts to spread hate and stir up violence in the demonstrations.

CTD has initiated action against individuals who used social media to incite violence, spread hate and glorified the assaults on law enforcement personnel. A list of TLP related social media accounts have been identified and a complaint lodged with FIA’s cyber crime Wing. — Omar Shahid Hamid (@omarshamid) April 16, 2021

Action will be taken against all those as the lists of these “social media accounts have been identified”, said.

A complaint has been formally lodged with FIA’s cybercrime cell to initiate a probe against the people using those accounts, said DIG-CTD.

The counter-terrorism body of Sindh police said even the accounts of people, belonging to the proscribed far-right religious party, encouraging the hatred against the state and violence meted out on the street, will be taken to task.

Earlier today, the federal minister for information Fawad Chaudhry said that a special cell has been set up to help identify people who attacked policemen during the recent protests by a religious party.

Taking to Twitter, he said the cell comprises NADRA, Safe City Lahore and other agencies.

