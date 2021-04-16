Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


CTD begins crackdown on banned party’s social media ‘inciting violence’

social media, ctd, Omer Shahid Hamid, fia

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department of Sindh has Friday declared a crackdown against the social media accounts used by the now proscribed religious party for actively inciting violence in the port city and “glorified the assaults on law enforcement personnel”, ARY News reported.

Deputy Inspector-General for CTD Omar Shahid Hamid said the terrorism watchdog has set about on a strategy with Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) cybercrime wing to identify people using social media accounts to spread hate and stir up violence in the demonstrations.

Action will be taken against all those as the lists of these “social media accounts have been identified”, said.

A complaint has been formally lodged with FIA’s cybercrime cell to initiate a probe against the people using those accounts, said DIG-CTD.

The counter-terrorism body of Sindh police said even the accounts of people, belonging to the proscribed far-right religious party, encouraging the hatred against the state and violence meted out on the street, will be taken to task.

READ MORE: Special cell set up to identify protesters who attacked cops

Earlier today, the federal minister for information Fawad Chaudhry said that a special cell has been set up to help identify people who attacked policemen during the recent protests by a religious party.

Taking to Twitter, he said the cell comprises NADRA, Safe City Lahore and other agencies.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Health

Australia reports first blood clot death ‘likely’ linked to AstraZeneca…

Pakistan

Govt to look after families of martyred police officials: PM Imran Khan

ScienceTechnology

WATCH: Mercedes takes fight to Tesla with new car

Pakistan

‘All witnesses to be produced in TT case against Shehbaz Sharif’

[X] Close