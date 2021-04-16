Special cell set up to identify protesters who attacked cops

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday that a special cell has been set up to help identify people who attacked policemen during the recent protests by a religious party.

Taking to Twitter, he said the cell comprises NADRA, Safe City Lahore and other agencies.

Also Read: TLP placed on NACTA’s list of banned organizations

Thus far, dozens of people have already been identified through videos doing rounds on social media and that action is being taken against them under anti-terrorism law, the information minister said.

The federal government has imposed a ban on the TLP under the anti-terrorism act. A notification was issued by the Ministry of Interior after the federal cabinet approved the summary seeking a ban on religio-political party.

Also Read: Federal cabinet approves ban on TLP under anti-terrorism act: sources

The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has placed the party on its list of banned organizations.

Comments

comments