TLP placed on NACTA’s list of banned organizations

ISLAMABAD: The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) on Friday has placed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on the list of banned organizations, ARY News reported.

The TLP has been given the 79th number on the list and has been banned from collecting any kind of donations. Giving donations to the TLP will now be considered as terror financing, the NACTA officials said.

Meanwhile, Interior Ministry has written letters to the provincial chief secretaries to determine the assets of TLP.

It is noteworthy that the federal government has imposed a ban on the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan under the anti-terrorism act. A notification was issued by the Ministry of Interior after the federal cabinet approved the summary seeking a ban on religio-political party.

Read more: Federal cabinet approves ban on TLP under anti-terrorism act: sources

The summary from the interior ministry had recommended a ban on the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan owing to its violent activities in the aftermath of the arrest of its chief Saad Rizvi, which led to the martyrdom of two cops and injuries to more than 300 others.

Comments

comments