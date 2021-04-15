Federal cabinet approves ban on TLP under anti-terrorism act: sources

ISLAMABAD: Federal cabinet on Thursday approved a ban on the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) under the anti-terrorism act, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to sources in the cabinet division, the approval from the federal cabinet to place a ban on the TLP was taken through a circulation summary after the interior ministry conveyed a summary in this regard.

The summary from the interior ministry has recommended a ban on the TLP owing to its violent activities in the aftermath of the arrest of its chief Saad Rizvi, which led to the martyrdom of two cops and injuries to more than 300 others.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan gave a green signal to a summary sent by the Ministry of Interior seeking a ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) following violent protests across the country.

The development came after Shaikh Rasheed announced that the government of Pakistan has decided to ban religio-political party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Read More: Sindh govt issues order to arrest TLP leaders over violation of law

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, while addressing a press conference, announced that keeping in view the party’s recent activities including abduction of policemen and destroying of public property has led the federal government to ban TLP under Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, (11) B.

The minister maintained that at least two police officers embraced martyrdom while 340 others were injured during the recent protests by TLP while the party’s workers also tried to take a number of policemen hostage to force the govt to accept their demands.

Sheikh Rasheed made it clear that no case registered against TLP men regarding violence during protests will be taken back and also urged members of the party’s social media wing to surrender themselves before law enforcement agencies.

