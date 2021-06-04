Contacts with MQM terrorists: CTD summons Farooq Sattar, Anees Ahmed

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has issued call-up notices to Farooq Sattar and Anees Ahmed Advocate over allegedly providing assistance to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) terrorists having connections with the Indian intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), ARY News reported on Friday.

The CTD investigators have summoned senior politician Farooq Sattar on Saturday (tomorrow) at CTD Civil Lines at 12:00 noon to interrogate his alleged contacts with the arrested MQM terrorists.

It may be noted here that two alleged terrorists of MQM, Naeem Khan and Imran Ahmed, had been arrested last month on charges of having contacts with RAW and involvement in terrorism.

During the interrogation, the terrorists had confessed their role in terrorist incidents that occurred in Karachi and Hyderabad.

They had also claimed the involvement of former leadership of MQM Hyderabad in the incidents besides naming Farooq Sattar, Anees Ahmed Advocate and other leaders.

The call-up notice obtained by ARY News stated that the accused have disclosed getting assistance from Farooq Sattar for their connections with RAW.

According to DIG CTD Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Omar Shahid Hamid, a CTD team has served notice to Farooq Sattar at his house and at his temporary residence at a local hotel.

Moreover, the CTD also summoned former MQM leader Anees Ahmed Advocate, who had later joined Pakistan Sarzameen Party (PSP) after dissociation with the previous political party.

Anees Ahmed Advocate had been summoned by CTD investigators to probe into the terrorist incident in Hyderabad besides having suspicions of his connections with the terrorists.

