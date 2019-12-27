CTD arrests five alleged terrorists of Al-Qaeda in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab police in a joint operation along with law enforcing agencies on Friday claimed to have rounded up five alleged terrorists of Al-Qaeda in Gujranwala, ARY News reported.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the arrested suspects were running media cell of Al-Qaeda which they had shifted to Gujranwala from Karachi in near past.

He said that the suspects were planning to carry out an attack in the area, when they were nabbed.

Explosives, weapons, suicide jackets, laptop, printing machine and other material was recovered from their possession.

The arrested were identified as Asim Akbar, Abdullah, Umair, Ahmed alias Qasim, Muhammad Yousuf and Muhammad Yaqoob. They have been shifted to an unknown place for further investigation into the matter.

Earlier on November 14, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had claimed to arrest two alleged terrorists of a banned organization in Bahawalnagar.

According to a CTD spokesperson, the security personnel, on a tip-off, had conducted raid in Bahawalnagar and took the high-profile militants into custody. The suspected terrorists were identified as Saeed Akbar and Haseeb Javed, he had added.

