CTD apprehends two ‘terrorists’ of banned outfits in Bahawalnagar

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday claimed to have arrested two alleged terrorists of a banned organization in Bahawalnagar, ARY News reported.

According to a CTD spokesperson, the security personnel, on a tip-off, conducted raid in Bahawalnagar and took the high-profile militants into custody. The suspected terrorists were identified as Saeed Akbar and Haseeb Javed, he added.

The security forces recovered explosive material, arms, ammunition and heavy amount of cash from the suspects, the spokesperson said and added that a case has been registered against the ‘terrorists’.

Earlier on July 25, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had claimed to have arrested a terrorist belonging to the proscribed organisation in Rawalpindi.

CTD officials had relayed the arrest was made on a tip-off in Rawalpindi’s area of Mankial. Arms and explosive material were also recovered from his possession.

“The arrested terrorist identified as Mujahid Iqbal was planning to carry out terror activity in Rawalpindi”, the officials had said.

