CTD foils major terror bid in Khuzdar, seizes 10 hand grenades

KHUZDAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has foiled a major terrorism bid in Khuzdar, Balochistan, and seized 10 hand grenades from a passenger van.

According to source, CTD personnel raided a passenger van on a tip-off at the National Highway in Khuzdar and recovered 10 hand grenades from two passengers going to Khuzdar from Quetta.

The hand grenades were hidden in a tyre loaded in the van and were transported to be used in terrorist activities in the province, said sources.

In a separate action, earlier this month, Pakistan Levies had foiled a major terrorism bid in Khuzdar.

According to DC Khuzdar Wali Muhammad Lehri, the Levies force recovered 88kg of explosives material from a vehicle at Zawah check-post in Khuzdar. Two suspects were also taken into custody.

Lehri had said that recovered explosives include wires, timers and other stuff from which more than 300 bombs can be made. The material would be handed over to the CTD, he added.

