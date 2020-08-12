Hand grenade attack in Quetta leaves one child dead

QUETTA: At least one child was killed and seven others sustained wounds after unidentified men hurled a hand grenade at Barori Road in Quetta, ARY NEWS reported quoting police in the provincial capital of the Balochistan province.

“The hand grenade was hurled at a shop on Barori Road,” the police said as injured and bodies have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

The police and other law enforcement authorities rushed to the site of the explosion and cordoned off the area.

It is pertinent to mention here that it emerged on Wednesday that Indian intelligence agency, RAW, is behind the multiple hand grenade attacks in the Sindh province, security officials have found after a thorough probe.

According to the investigators probing the matter, multiple attacks were carried out in the province especially in Karachi where unidentified men hurled RGD1 hand grenades to cause panic and casualties.

“We have tracked the use of similar hand grenades, RGD1 explosives, in the attacks,” they said adding that recent attacks point out support of the RAW to the local terror module that is behind the attacks.

Read More: At least five wounded in grenade blast in Karachi

The sources said that the law enforcement authorities have arrested 12 people during separate raids in the city. “They are undergoing an investigation process currently,” they said.

The attacks have been carried out in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Hub Chowki, Manzil Pump, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Liaquatabad area of the city besides also launching attacks in Ghotki and Larkana areas of the city.

