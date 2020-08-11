Web Analytics
At least five wounded in cracker blast in Karachi

Cracker attack Karachi Gulshan-e-Hadeed

KARACHI: At least five persons have sustained injuries in a cracker blast carried out by unidentified assailants in Gulshan-e-Hadeed area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Police officials and rescue teams have rushed at the scene and started shifting the wounded persons to the hospital.

According to initial reports, unidentified men hurled cracker on a Jashan-e-Azadi stall in the Gulshan-e-Hadeed area.

The details of wounded persons and genre of the explosion are yet to be disclosed.

