Man injured in JI Karachi rally attack succumbs to injuries

KARACHI: A man injured during Wednesday cracker attack on the Jamaat-e-Islami’s Kashmir rally in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The deceased has been identified as Rafiq Tanoli, a resident of Malir’s Quaidabad. He was admitted at Liaquat National Hospital.

At least 33 people were injured in a grenade blast near Bait-ul-Mukarrum Masjid located in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area when the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) activists gathered in a Kashmir rally.

The Sindh health department confirmed that 33 people sustained injuries in the Karachi blast. Seven wounded persons were brought to Jinnah Hospital, 11 to Aga Khan University Hospital, 10 to Liaquat National Hospital and five to Al-Mustafa Hospital.

According to the senior superintendent police (SSP), some unidentified motorcyclists hurled a grenade on the participants of JI’s Kashmir rally. The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) officials were summoned at the scene to ascertain the genre of the explosion.

JI Karachi Ameer, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, strongly condemned the explosion and announced to give next strategy after the conclusion of the Kashmir rally.

Read More: Grenade blast injures dozens in JI rally in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal

He vowed that the political party will fight for the self-determination right of Kashmiris on every platform and such tactics of India will not push back the nation from its stance regarding the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

Comments

comments