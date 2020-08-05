KARACHI: At least 33 people were injured in a grenade blast near Bait-ul-Mukarrum Masjid located in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area when the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) activists gathered in a Kashmir rally, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A Kashmir rally being organised by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) hit by an explosion near the Bait-ul-Mukarrum Masjid located in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of Karachi.

At least 33 people sustained injuries in the explosion. Police and rescue teams rushed at the scene and shifted the injured persons to the different hospitals.

The Sindh health department confirmed that 33 people sustained injuries in the Karachi blast. Seven wounded persons were brought to Jinnah Hospital, 11 to Aga Khan University Hospital, 10 to Liaquat National Hospital and five to Al-Mustafa Hospital.

According to the senior superintendent police (SSP), some unidentified motorcyclists hurled a grenade on the participants of JI’s Kashmir rally. The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) officials were summoned at the scene to ascertain the genre of the explosion.

The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) officials confirmed that it was a grenade attack as two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle hurled RGD-1 grenade towards the participants of the rally. The BDS officials also recovered lever of the grenade from the incident’s site.

While talking to journalists, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in-charge Raja Umar Khattab said that the Indian prime intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), was involved in the attack on JI’s Kashmir rally.

He said that the enemies of peace were behind the attack who had previously targeted law enforcement agencies.

JI Karachi Ameer, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, strongly condemned the explosion and announced to give next strategy after the conclusion of the Kashmir rally.

He vowed that the political party will fight for the self-determination right of Kashmiris on every platform and such tactics of India will not push back the nation from its stance regarding the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

