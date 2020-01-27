CTD guns down two alleged terrorists in KP’s Tank

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of police on Monday claimed to have killed two alleged terrorists associated with a banned outfit in Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of police, taking action on a tip-off, the officials of CTD signalled a vehicle to stop on Tatoor Road in Tank but the militants on board the vehicle opened fire on the police.

The police personnel effectively responded and killed two alleged terrorists in retaliatory fire, the spokesperson added.

The CTD official claimed to have recovered weapons, ammunition, explosive materials from their possession.

The identity of those killed in the encounter has not been disclosed yet.

Read More: Two suspected terrorists killed in exchange of fire with CTD in Quetta

Earlier on January 21, the counter-terrorism department (CTD) had claimed to have killed two alleged terrorists in an encounter in Quetta.

Sources had said that acting on a tip-off, CTD personnel had signalled a vehicle to stop on Quetta bypass but it continued to move and resulted in an exchange of fire.

Both the terrorist on board the vehicle had been killed in the encounter. The police had recovered weapons, ammunition and explosive material from the vehicle.

Comments

comments