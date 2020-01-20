Two suspected terrorists killed in exchange of fire with CTD in Quetta

QUETTA: The counter-terrorism department (CTD) on Monday claimed to have killed two alleged terrorists in an encounter in Quetta, ARY News reported.

Sources said that acting on a tip-off, CTD personnel signalled a vehicle to stop on Quetta bypass but it continued to move and resulted in an exchange of fire.

Both the terrorist on board the vehicle were killed in the encounter. The police have recovered weapons, ammunition and explosive material from the vehicle.

Rescue officials, after being informed, shifted the bodies to the hospital for medico-legal formalities. Identity of the militants is yet to be disclosed.

The CTD officials said that the militants were planning a ‘terrorist activity in the city’.

Read More: Two terrorists killed in failed attack on security post in Loralai

Earlier on October 18, at least two terrorists had blown themselves up after a failed attack on a security check post in Loralai.

According to the details, the unidentified terrorist had ambushed a security check post located in Loralai but the security officials thwarted the attack and started retaliatory fire.

The officials had said that the terrorists had blown themselves up when the security forces besieged them. The officials had further said that two security personnel sustained bullet injuries during exchange of fire with the terrorists.

