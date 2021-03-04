CTD requests sharing JIT report of ‘MQM-L terrorist’ with Belgium

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has requested the foreign ministry to share the report of the Joint Interrogation Team (JIT) against Muttahida Qaumi Movement London (MQM-L) terrorist Wahid Hussain alias Guddu aka Sodagar with the Belgium Embassy, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The CTD Deputy Inspector General Omar Shahid Hamid has written a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) regarding an arrested terrorist allegedly associated with MQM-L. Wahid Hussain alias Guddu is holding dual nationality of Pakistan and Belgium, the letter read.

Wahid Hussain had disclosed names of his associates including Arif Ajakia, Saleem Belgium and others in committing various crimes in Belgium, according to CTD. It added that the JIT report was also being sent to the ministry against the MQM-L terrorist.

The CTD DIG requested the foreign ministry to share the JIT report with the Embassy of Belgium.

Earlier in February, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police had arrested a terrorist affiliated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-London) during a raid conducted in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area.

SSP CTD Arif Aziz had said that a terrorist named Wahid Hussian aka Guddu was arrested during their raid in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of the city. “We have recovered a hand grenade from his possession,” the SSP said.

The SSP CTD had claimed that the arrested terrorist was part of the MQM London and is an associate of another terrorist identified as Saleem aka Saleem Belgium.

“The arrested terrorist used to provide weapons to the party’s men on the orders of Saleem Belgium,” he said adding that both of them were involved in terror acts and illegal transfer of money through hawala and hundi processes.

The nabbed man had also confessed before the investigators regarding his involvement in separate incidents of arson, violence and other criminal activities.

