CTD recommends JIT to interrogate terrorists nabbed in Karachi

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has recommended forming a joint interrogation team (JIT) to interrogate the terrorists including a foreigner who had been arrested from Karachi’s Shah Latif Town two days ago, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

CTD’s Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Omar Shahid Hamid sought the constitution of a joint interrogation team (JIT) to interrogate the five terrorists including a foreigner who had been arrested after a gun battle along with weapons, suicide jackets, and an explosive-laden rickshaw.

The terrorists were identified as Zahidullah alias Suleman, Bismillah alias Haji Lala, Muhammad Qasim alias Haji Siddiqui, Inamullah alias Bilal and Gul Muhammad.

DIG Hamid said in a statement that the police raid had been conducted on February 8 where a suicide bomber was killed and five others arrested. The initial interrogation revealed about the terrorists’ links with the foreign intelligence agency.

The department will request Sindh’s home secretary to form a JIT.

It emerged on February 9, terror network busted in Karachi was planning to attack Sindh Assembly, investigators found after carrying out forensics of the mobiles recovered from their possession.

The terrorists were receiving directions from their handlers in Kandahar, a city in Afghanistan, sources having knowledge of the investigations told ARY News.

“Three of the arrested terrorists hailed from Kandahar while another one belonged to Nangarhar,” sources added.

The investigators had also found a video of the Sindh Assembly from the mobile device of one of the terrorists, which was shot for reconnaissance purpose recently.

“The terrorists planned to attack Sindh Assembly, however, failed in their bid after the assembly was not in the session,” the sources privy to the investigations said.

The investigators had found clues that the terrorists want to blow up a rickshaw at the gate of the assembly and were also in possession of Kalashnikovs, which would have to be used for further devastation inside the premises.

