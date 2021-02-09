Karachi court remands five terrorists in CTD custody until 20th

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday handed over five arrested terrorists to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on physical remand until Feb 20.

CTD officials produced the suspects before the court amid tight security and requested that they be handed over to them on a 14-day physical remand for interrogation.

The court, however, remanded the terror suspects in CTD custody until Feb 20 and directed the police to produce them on completion of the remand along with a progress report.

The suspected terrorists have been booked in eight cases pertaining to a shootout with law enforcement agencies, attempted murder, possession of illicit arms and explosives.

Investigators revealed that the terrorists were planning to attack the Sindh Assembly and receiving directions from their handlers in Kandahar, a city in Afghanistan. “Three of the arrested terrorists hailed from Kandahar while another one belonged to Nangarhar,” they said.

“The terrorists planned to attack Sindh Assembly, however, failed in their bid after the assembly was not in the session,”

