‘MQM-L terrorist’ allegedly involved in multiple killings nabbed by CTD

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested an alleged terrorist of Muttahida Qaumi Movement London (MQM-L) in Karachi for his involvement in multiple killings, ARY News reported on Friday.

The CTD spokesperson said in a statement that a ‘terrorist’ associated with MQM-L has been arrested during a raid in Korangi’s Zaman Town besides seizing weapon from his possession. The alleged terrorist is identified as Muhammad Imran alias Nattu.

It added that Imran was allegedly involved in several criminal activities including an attack of a police van in the PNT Colony of the metropolis along with his accomplices where a cop and four others were killed.

Read: Mufti Adil murder case investigation transferred to CTD

During the interrogation, the alleged terrorist confessed to killing a doctor in Korangi’s Rehman Town and his involvement in different crimes including murder, attempted murder, incendiarism and extortion. The CTD spokesperson added that Imran alias Nattu had faced jail-term following the crimes.

Earlier in March, the Sindh police had claimed to have arrested a terrorist associated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-London) from Karachi who was wanted in several cases of terrorism, murder, dacoity and others.

Comments

comments