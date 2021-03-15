Police arrest MQM-London ‘target killer’

KARACHI: The Sindh police claimed to have arrested a terrorist associated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-London) from Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

The alleged target killer was wanted in several cases of terrorism, murder, dacoity and others.

The MQM-L hitman was arrested during a combing operation carried out by West police. Motorcycles, weapons were recovered from their possession of MQM-L alleged target killer, said police.

On March 12, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police Friday claimed to have arrested a terrorist associated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-London) from Karachi.

As per details, the terrorist named Khawaja Faisal was arrested during a raid. “We have recovered weapons from his possession,” the CTD officials said.

Read: CTD requests sharing JIT report of ‘MQM-L terrorist’ with Belgium

The arrested target killer was wanted by the police in several heinous crimes and they have confessed to his crimes. In 2005, Faisal attacked a police party that resulted in the killing of ASI Iqbal Niazi and a civilian.

