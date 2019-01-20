CTD kills two suspected terrorists in Gujranwala encounter

GUJRANWALA: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police on Saturday claimed to have killed two terrorists during a shootout in Gujranwala.

According to the sources, CTD police on a tip-off conducted raid at a house in Gujranwala and killed the two suspected terrorists during the encounter. The suspected terrorists were involved in the murder of Justice (retd) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani’s nephew, the sources said and added that the deceased terrorist wore suicide vests.

The terrorists were identified as Kashif and Abdul Rehaman. Rescue officials shifted the bodies to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

It is pertinent to mention here that four people including two women were killed and a child was injured during an alleged police encounter by Sahiwal police on Saturday.

According to ARY News correspondent, the child, Muneeba, who was present in the car at the time of the incident said the people killed were her parents.

He added that the alleged encounter has turned into a suspicious incident and the Sahiwal police was denying to comment on it. “This is a CTD operation and they can relay accurate details,” said the regional police officer.

Sources familiar with the incident said the Sahiwal police mistook the family travelling to Lahore as kidnappers.

