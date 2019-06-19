CTD kills two terrorists of banned outfit in Multan shootout

MULTAN: Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials claimed to have killed two alleged terrorists belonging to a banned outfit during a gun battle in Multan on Wednesday night.

CTD officials told media that two or three accomplices of the terrorists managed to flee from the location under the cover of darkness late in the night.

The terrorists were identified as Rizwan alias Doctor and Imran alias Saqi, whereas, weapons and explosive materials were also recovered from their possession by the security officials.

Read More: CTD nabs three terrorists in Lahore, recovers suicide jackets

According to CTD, the names of Rizwan and Imran are included Red Book and they were wanted over multiple murder cases including the killings of three officials of a sensitive institution and security guards after looting a cash van in Samundri city.

The security personnel have also seized maps and money which would be used to carry out their next terror move. The terrorists were planning to target officers of sensitive institutions, citing sources, CTD officials told media.

Earlier on April 12, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in a police encounter had shot dead three suspects allegedly involved in kidnapping for ransom in Peshawar.

Read More: CTD arrests hardened terrorist of outlawed Jundullah group

Police said two alleged abettors of the abductors had managed to flee. Police said they had received a tip-off about the entry of the kidnappers in the metropolis.

“Snap-checking was conducted on all the routes leading to Peshawar from Khyber district,” said police.

CTD police said they encountered the abductors within the jurisdiction of Matni police station.

Comments

comments