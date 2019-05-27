CTD nabs two terrorists in Sialkot

SIALKOT: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has claimed to have rounded up two terrorists in Sialkot, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the operation was conducted on intelligence report in Sialkot, in which two hardcore terrorists were arrested and weapons were also confiscated from their custody.

A CTD spokesperson informed that the arrested terrorists were identified as Muhammad Abu Bakr and Hafiz Muhammad Yousuf.

The CTD officials after registering case against the aforesaid outlaws shifted them to an unknown place for interrogation.

Earlier on April 23, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) had rounded up four suspects including two shooters, during raids in various parts of Karachi.

According to the CTD spokesperson, four suspects who were taken into custody were identified as Saeed Abrar Shah, Kamran, Zahid and Tauheed Ahmed.

Read more: CTD arrests facilitator of Data Darbar suicide bombing: sources

“Tauheed Ahmed is associated with a religious party and Muhammad Zahid is linked with MQM-London group”, the CTD spokesperson said.

Tauheed had killed five people including two policemen while Muhammad Zahid was wanted to the LEAs in May 12 riots and other heinous crimes.

Abrar Shah was wanted in several cases of dacoities and street crimes, while Kamran was wanted in a case related to police encounter in 2013.

Comments

comments