Sahiwal operation conducted on basis of ‘solid evidence’: Punjab law minister

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat on Sunday said the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) had carried out Sahiwal operation on the basis of solid evidences and a Da’esh terrorist Zeeshan was killed resultantly, ARY News reported.

“We are not chargesheeting anybody for now. We will wait for the joint investigation team (JIT)’s report,” Raja Basharat said while addressing a joint press conference in Lahore along other provincial ministers.

He said the surveillance cameras of the ‘Safe City’ had captured Zeeshan’s car with cars of terrorists on January 13. Then, the ‘Safe City’ cameras were inspected from January 13 to 18 and Zeeshan’s relation with the terrorists was established, he added.

The law minister said it had been confirmed that Zeeshan was working with terrorists. According to the intelligence information, the alleged terrorist was carrying explosive materials in the car, he added.

“As soon as the CTD officials stopped their vehicle, fire was opened on them. Zeeshan was driving the car and the car had tinted glasses, therefore, Khalil’s family suffered loss,” he repeated the CTD officials’ stance.

He said the CTD officials had recovered weapons, explosives and hand grenade from the car. He said it had to be established that why fire was opened and what relation Zeeshan had with Khalil.

Raja Basharat said if the terrorists were not chased, Punjab could have suffered big destruction. He said the Sahiwal operation was carried out on the basis of intelligence report, however deaths of Khalil and his family had made it controversial.

He said the prime minister and Punjab chief minister had taken notice of the Sahiwal firing incident and the Punjab government had formed a joint investigation team to investigate the incident. He said an FIR had been registered in the killing incident and the CTD officials were arrested and their supervisor suspended.

The law minister said the government had announced to provide financial assistance to the victim family and take responsibility of education of their children.

He said footage of ‘Safe City’ surveillance cameras would be shown to journalists.

“The law enforcers take good care of this fact that they carry operation at such a place where innocents do not get hurt. The CTD officials did not intend to hurt Khalil’s family,” he said.

Raja Basharat said the JIT had to decide most of the aspects of the incident and the government would implement its decision as it will be.

“The responsible should be brought to justice. The JIT’s report will be made public in next three days and we will accept this report instead of the CTD version,” he said.

