PM Imran takes notice of Sahiwal police encounter

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday took notice of the alleged police encounter in which four people, including two women were killed and a child sustained bullet wounds.

According to the details, PM Imran Khan has summoned a comprehensive report from Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on the incident. Punjab CM’s spokesperson told the journalists that the CM Usman Buzdar had already took notice of the incident and sought an inquiry report from the inspector general Punjab.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least four people including two women were killed and a child was injured during an alleged police encounter by Sahiwal police on Saturday.

According to ARY News correspondent, the child, Muneeba, who was present in the car at the time of the incident said the people killed were her parents.

He added that the alleged encounter has turned into a suspicious incident and the Sahiwal police is denying to comment on it. “This is a CTD operation and they can relay accurate details,” said the regional police officer.

Sources familiar with the incident said the Sahiwal police mistook the family travelling to Lahore as kidnappers.

Another child, Omair Khalil, in his initial statement said his father offered money to the people in return for not shooting at their car. “They killed my father and took the children away.”

