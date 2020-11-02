CTD busts terror module in Ranjanpur, arrests ‘five terrorists’    

LAHORE: Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab police on Monday claimed to have busted a major terror module in the Rajanpur district of the province and arrested five alleged terrorists, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the CTD spokesman, they carried out a raid in Rajanpur district and arrested five terrorists, who have been identified as Aijaz, Sagheer, Jabir, Anwar, and Kamran.

We have recovered a suicide vest, hand grenade, and huge cache of weapons from their possession, the spokesman said adding that the alleged militants recently relocated their network to Ranjanpur from Balochistan province.

In yet another action on September 24, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials claimed to arrest two alleged terrorists during a raid conducted in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Two alleged terrorists associated with a banned outfit were arrested by CTD personnel in Dera Ghazi Khan. Security officials also recovered explosive material from their possession. Sources told ARY News that the detainees were identified as Usman and Azhar.

Read More: CTD shoots dead five terrorists in Rojhan

Sources added that the terrorists made plans to target sensitive installations. The detained criminals have been shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation.

Comments

comments