CTD claims to arrest two alleged terrorists of local nationalist group

KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh Police has detained at least two alleged Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA) terrorists on Wednesday while leading a raid in Old Sabzi Mandi area, ARY News reported.

According to the developments unfolding, the operation was in collaboration with Sindh Rangers as well.

The CTD unit said the alleged terrorists are involved in ambush attacks on Rangers vehicles and have launched hand grenades at check posts as well.

They belong to SRA Asghar Shah group, claimed CTD’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Arif Aziz following the arrests.

Earlier this week as well, CTD had claimed to have arrested a close aide of a nationalist group, SRA’s chief in Karachi during a joint operation alongside Sindh Rangers.

According to a CTD spokesman, a terrorist belonging to a nationalist group was arrested during a joint action from the paramilitary force and police in the Qayyumabad area of the city.

“The terrorist has been identified as Vikash Kumar during the raid,” the spokesman said adding that he belonged to the Asghar Shah aka Sajjad Shah faction of the SRA.

