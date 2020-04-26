PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 85 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 1,793, according to the KP chief minister’s adviser on information Ajmal Wazir.

Speaking at a press conference, he said 4 more deaths linked to the coronavirus were reported during this period, taking the death toll to 93. 13 patients recovered from the infection, raising the number of people who have recovered so far to 485.

Ajmal Wazir urged the people to take precautions to avoid contracting the virus, saying there is no cure for the disease as yet. The only way to guard yourself against it is to take precautions, he added.

He further appealed to the masses to follow standard operating procedures when they go out and pray at home. He stressed the need for social distancing saying if it is followed, the Covid-19 crisis will be over.

The adviser said the government is doing all it can to protect the lives of people.

He paid tribute to late Dr Muhammad Javed, who died of the coronavirus, saying he will be remembered by generations.

