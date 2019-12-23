SRINAGAR: Strict curfew and communication blockade enters 141st consecutive day in the Indian occupied Kashmir on Monday (today), reported Kashmir Media Service..

People continue to suffer immensely due to unrelenting military siege and lockdown, from August 5, the day when the BJP government annexed special status of the held valley.

Restrictions under Section 144 remain in place while prepaid mobile phone, text messaging and internet services continue to be snapped.

In his statement, Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has said that India’s position with regard to Jammu and Kashmir is merely that of an occupier and oppressor of which the UN resolutions remain an obvious proof.

Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the people of Indian occupied Kashmir had tried every possible way to secure their legitimate and internationally-recognized right to self-determination.

He urged the international community to look into the matter of continued curfew and communication blockade in the held valley.

The APHC Chairman exposing India’s plan to deprive the people of occupied Kashmir of their land said, the Indian army is already in possession of hundreds of thousands of acres of land, now more land would be grabbed for colonies non-state subjects and soldiers.

