US congressional bill urges India to reverse course in occupied Kashmir

US Congress has urged the Indian government to reverse its actions in occupied Kashmir. A bill passed by the Congress says India abrogated special status of occupied Kashmir on August 5th and since then the territory is under lockdown.

The federal government funding package bill which focuses on domestic policy also has some foreign policy elements including India.

In occupied Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) led by illegally detained Shabbir Ahmed Shah has reaffirmed Kashmiris’ unflinching resolve to take ongoing freedom movement to its logical conclusion, despite all odds.

At a meeting in Srinagar, DFP expressed serious concern over the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.

The participants of the meeting demanded early settlement of Kashmir dispute on the basis of Kashmiris’ universally-accepted right to self-determination guaranteed by UN.

They deplored the silence of world over Indian atrocities on the people of occupied Kashmir.

The meeting also condemned illegal detention of party Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, and other Hurriyat leaders languishing in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail for last two years.

The meeting also thanked Pakistan, Turkey, Malaysia and China for raising voice in support of besieged Kashmiris at international level.

