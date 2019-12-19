India immorally, illegally annexed Kashmir: Syed Ali Gilani

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has said that frustrated by the overwhelmingly growing public participation in the resistance movement, India in flagrant violation of the international law illegally and immorally, announced to annex occupied Kashmir into the Indian union.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement in Srinagar said that to implement the announcement made on August 5, India put the entire Kashmir region under an indefinite security lockdown and communications blackout.

He said that everything including schools, colleges universities, markets and mosques was shut and telephone, mobile and internet services were suspended.

On the other hand, different groups of Pakistanis, Kashmiris and Friends of Kashmir all across the world have launched a campaign on social media urging the people to boycott Indian products in protest against continued lockdown imposed by New Delhi in occupied Kashmir since 5th August, and the discriminatory attitude meted out to the minorities in India.

The campaigners say that India is getting away with its crimes in occupied Kashmir on the basis of its economy and the world is turning a blind eye due to its economic interests.

Meanwhile, in India, authorities have cut cellphone access in parts of Delhi and thousands of protestors nationwide defied bans on assembly in growing anger at a new citizenship law seen as anti-Muslim.

Police and demonstrators clashed in Uttar Pradesh state as security forces bundled demonstrators including an internationally famous historian onto buses in Delhi and Bangalore.

In India protest four people were shot dead, dozens injured and hundreds arrested, while authorities have banned gatherings in areas that together are home to hundreds of millions of people.

