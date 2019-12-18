Indian atrocities rendered 3.5 million Kashmiris homeless

In occupied Kashmir, unabated Indian state terrorism has forced forty thousand Kashmiris to migrate during the last thirty years.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, revealed that a big number of the Kashmiri refugees have moved to Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, UK, US, Canada and other countries.

Report said Indian atrocities since 1947 have rendered over 3.5 million Kashmiris as migrants.

Indian military siege and other sanctions continue to remain in force on the 136th consecutive day, today (Wednesday), in occupied Kashmir.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, strict restrictions imposed under Section 144 and suspension of internet and prepaid mobile phone services are also causing severe hardship in the held valley.

The relatives of thousands of illegally detained Kashmiris are unaware about the status of the inmates languishing in Indian jails.

