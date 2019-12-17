Indian troops martyr three in Rajouri district of Occupied Kashmir

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Rajouri district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a violent military operation at Lalyali in Sunderbani area of the district.

Read More: AJK PM calls for national unity, unanimous narrative on Kashmir

Earlier, an Indian soldier was killed in an attack in the same area.

Meanwhile, Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has announced a ten-point programme for the people of Kashmir to foil Indian nefarious machinations against them.

In a message issued to the Kashmiri people in Srinagar today he urged them not to sell, under any circumstances, their property to any outsider or enter into any such agreement that would require them to sell their property to the outsiders.

Read More: India’s illegal move cannot change Kashmir’s disputed status: Hurriyat Forum

Kashmir Council for Justice Chairman and former General Secretary of Kashmir High Court Bar Association, G N Shaheen while talking to media in Srinagar said the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir is a reality, which cannot be changed through aggression and use of force.

Meanwhile, the Sikh Youth of Punjab held a protest demonstration at Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar, today, to condemn brutal police action against students of Jamia Millia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University.

Comments

comments