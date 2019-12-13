India’s illegal move cannot change Kashmir’s disputed status: Hurriyat Forum

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has reiterated to resolve Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

In a statement in Srinagar, Hurriyat forum on behalf of its Executive Council said that India’s illegal and unilateral actions could not change the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.

It appealed to world community and international human rights organizations to take cognizance of human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, residents of Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu continued to suffer immensely due to continued lockdown on 131st consecutive day, on Friday.

The occupation authorities continue to impose restrictions under Section 144.

People, particularly professionals, students, media persons, doctors and traders continue to face severe hardships due to suspension of internet service.

Fresh heavy snowfall and rains, today, resulted in the closure of Srinagar-Jammu highway and suspension of air traffic on Srinagar airport.

The doctors treating cardiac sufferers in distant villages of the territory say that internet shutdown in occupied Kashmir could have led to the loss of a number of lives.

The Save Heart initiative, a WhatsApp group that was utilized by 1,200 doctors, has been defunct since 5th August.

In a statement in Srinagar, APHC leader and Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Mohammad Shafi Lone condemned the continued lockdown and suspension of internet and other means of communications imposed by India in the territory.

In Washington, a US Congressman, Steve Watkins, in his remarks on the floor of House of Representatives, expressed concern over prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir in the aftermath of abrogation of Article 370 by Indian government.

Steve Watkins’ remarks came days after Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal introduced a resolution on Kashmir in US House of Representatives.

Steve Watkins last week joined Jayapal in introducing the resolution, condemning India’s decision on Kashmir.

