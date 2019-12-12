Punjab governor says raises voice on Kashmir issue during Europe visit

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said on Thursday that he has raised voice on Kashmir issue during his Europe visit, ARY News reported.

Chaudhry Sarwar, in his statement to media, said that Pakistan is facing the biggest challenge of reviving its economy and it would soon get over it. He expressed hopes that the current account deficit will be reduced to Rs1.5 billion from Rs18 billion next year.

The Punjab governor said that the present government has set the direction of the national economy. He urged for promotion of fish farming on the coastal line.

On December 3, Chaudhry Sarwar had said that Portugal will support Islamabad for getting an extension in GSP-Plus status, a facility that provides Pakistani products with a duty-free access to the European market.

In a statement issued by the Governor House, Chaudhry Sarwar hoped that Pakistan will get an extension in GSP-Plus status.

He said that Pakistan has gained benefits more than $15 billion from GSP-Plus status during the last five years and added that the facility will help to strengthen its economy in future.

During his ongoing visit to Portugal, Punjab governor met with Secretary of State of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Teresa Ribeiro, Vice President of Parliamentary Committee for Foreign Affairs and Portuguese communities Pedro Filipe Soares, read the statement.

Matters pertaining to extension in GSP-Plus status to Pakistan, Kashmir issue, the Afghan peace process and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that meetings with Teresa Ribeiro and Pedro Filipe Soares were held in a very cordial manner.

He said that Portuguese investors and business community were keen on investing in the projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

