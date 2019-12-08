Punjab governor vows to eliminate corruption

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Sunday said the PTI government would not budge an inch from its principled stand against corruption.

In a statement, he said the corrupt elements are enemies of the country’s development and national prosperity.

The Governor said corruption is the root cause of all problems, including economic constraints, price-hike, unemployment and poverty.

Undoubtedly, today the accountability institutions including NAB and FIA were working with such independence that had no example in the past, he added.

The Punjab governor said, “We are adhering to the policy of purging the institutions of political interference. Our government has a clear policy that the accountability process will continue until bringing the last corrupt man to the confession box. Judiciary, NAB, FIA and other institutions are fighting corruption with total commitment and sincerity for which the entire nation pays tribute to them.”

He assured that every institution working against corruption would be encouraged fully so that the country could be rid of menace of corruption today, not tomorrow.

