Portugal to support Pakistan on GSP-Plus status, says Chaudhry Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that Portugal will support Islamabad for getting extension in GSP-Plus status, a facility that provides Pakistani products a duty free access to the European market, ARY News reported.

In a statement issued by the Governor House, Chaudhry Sarwar hoped that Pakistan will get extension in GSP-Plus status.

He said that Pakistan has gained benefits more than $15 billion from GSP-Plus status during the last five years and added that the facility will help strengthening its economy in future.

Read More:Int’l community acknowledging economy turnaround: Governor Punjab

During his ongoing visit to Portugal, Punjab governor met with Secretary of State of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Teresa Ribeiro, Vice President of Parliamentary Committee for Foreign Affairs and Portugese communities Pedro Filipe Soares, read the statement.

Matters pertaining to extension in GSP-Plus status to Pakistan, Kashmir issue, Afghan peace process and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that meetings with Teresa Ribeiro and Pedro Filipe Soares were held in a very cordial manner.

He said that Portuguese investors and business community were keen on investing in the projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Comments

comments