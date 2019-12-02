LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Monday said the international community was also acknowledging the efforts of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and his economic team in improving economic situation of the country, ARY NEWS reported.

In a message posted on his Twitter feed, the governor Punjab said it was due to these efforts that the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSE) market crossed the limit of 40,000 points on Monday (today).

“The Moody’s has also revised up the country’s economy outlook from negative to stable,” said Sarwar, who was currently on an official tour of Europe aimed at negotiating the extension in the GSP-Plus status for the country.

وزیر اعظم @ImranKhanPTI اور معاشی ٹیم کی شب و روز محنت کے نتائج دنیا بھی تسلیم کر رہی ہے۔ سٹاک مارکیٹ آج 40ہزار پوائنٹس کی حد بھی عبور کر چکی ہے، موڈیز نے پاکستان کی کریڈٹ ریٹنگ بہتر کرتے ہوئے آؤٹ لُک کو منفی سے مستحکم کر دیا ہے۔#PTIStabilisesEconomy https://t.co/cGAz2D0rmw — Mohammad Sarwar (@ChMSarwar) December 2, 2019

In another message posted on micro-blogging site earlier in the day, the governor said the premier took a historic decision of reviving student unions on the model of international universities and the initiative would not only provide students with an opportunity to launch constructive activities along with their studies but also bring forth their potential qualities of leadership.

In his message, he said that every decision of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was in the best interest of the country and the nation.

On December 02, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar urged the international community including the forum of the United Nations to break the silence over occupied Kashmir issue.

In a statement issued here from Lahore, Chaudhry Sarwar said the Indian army has committed the biggest terrorism by rendering 22,000 women widows and violating the sanctity of another 11,000 females in Occupied Kashmir, reported Radio Pakistan.

The governor Punjab said India must realise that it cannot suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom movement through the power of gun and bullet.

Mr. Sarwar strongly condemned the Indian aggression in the occupied valley and mentioned that over the last 30 years, 95,000 people including 1,000 women martyred due to atrocities unleashed by the Indian army in occupied Kashmir, while thousands of innocent Kashmiris still languishing in jails.

