Siege curbing religious freedoms in Indian Occupied Kashmir: NYT

US based newspaper, The New York Times said, the India’s military lockdown has hit the religious freedom of the people in occupied Kashmir.

It said in its report that the call for prayer (Azan) five times a day from the minarets of the Jamia Masjid and across Srinagar have been silent for nearly four months.

Read More: Prime Minister Imran Khan urges world to end rights abuse in occupied Kashmir

The New York Times said last summer India implemented a military lockdown in which it pressed harsh curbs on civil rights, arrested thousands of people, blocked internet and phone service, and shuttered important mosques.”

Yesterday, The speakers at a seminar in London highlighted the intention of Indian government to change demography of Occupied Kashmir after revoking its special status in the constitution.

Read More: Washington Post claims America kept lying on Afghan War

The seminar was held by the Organisation of Kashmir Coalition in connection with International Human Rights Day.

Meanwhile, In occupied Kashmir, the World Human Rights Day was observed as Black Day on Tuesday to draw the attention of the international community towards the deteriorating human rights situation in the territory.

Read More: FM Qureshi praises Turk President Erdogan over Kashmir stance

According to Kashmir Media Service, call for observance of the day has been given by the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani. The day will be marked with complete shutdown in occupied Kashmir to remind the world that it is duty-bound to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions.

On the other hand, a three-member delegation of human rights activists from Canada led by Zafar Bangash met APHC-AJK leaders in Islamabad, today. APHC leaders Syed Abdullah Gilani, Sheikh Mohammed Yaqoob, Abdul Majeed Mir and Imtiaz Wani briefed the delegation about the latest human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.

Comments

comments