PM AJK arrives on a five-day official trip to Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Farooq Haider has departed on a five-day official trip to Saudi Arabia on Friday, ARY News reported.

The premier was received by high ranking government functionaries of the Kingdom along with Pakistan’s consul general at the Abdul Aziz International Airport.

Read More: AJK cabinet urges UN to take notice of humanitarian crisis in occupied Kashmir

Prime Minister AJK is scheduled to leave Jeddah for Makkah to perform Umrah.

Haider is expected to meet top government dignitaries during the visit to discuss the illegal occupation of Kashmir at the hands of India.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on December 15 called for unity and unanimous narrative to effectively respond to the prevailing situation in Occupied Kashmir.

Read More: AJK president slams India for human rights violations in IoK

Addressing All Parties National Conference on Kashmir in Islamabad, Farooq Haider stressed the need to evolve a well thought-out strategy following practical steps to counter Indian narrative at international fora, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said the current situation demands Kashmiri leadership to plead their case of right to self-determination by themselves and appraise the world through a unanimous narrative that India has usurped the fundamental rights of Kashmiris.

Comments

comments