Curfew in IoK enters third day

SRINAGAR: The curfew imposed by the Indian authorities in the occupied Kashmir entered the third day, on Wednesday (today), converting the entire territory into a big jail through the huge deployment of forces.

According to the Kashmir Media Service (KMS), all educational institutions are closed while the entire population has been virtually held incommunicado as it has no contact with the external world through the internet or telephone.

People are facing a shortage of daily commodities including milk, dairy items and medicines. The curfew also remained imposed in all major cities and towns of Chenab valley districts in Jammu region.

The entire resistance leadership including Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq continued to remain under house arrest or in jails.

A large number of Kashmiri community members held a protest demonstration in London against the abrogation of Article 370 by Narendra Modi led Indian government.

The demonstrators urged the world community to take notice of blatant violations of UN resolutions on Kashmir by New Delhi.

