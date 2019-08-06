PM Imran constitutes special committee on developments in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday constituted a seven-member special committee to formulate legal, political and diplomatic response on the latest developments in occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported.

The special committee will closely monitor the situation and developments in Indian-occupied Kashmir and will recommend its proposal to the government.

“The Prime Minister has been pleased to constitute, with immediate effect, a seven (07) member team who shall make recommendations to formulate the legal, political, diplomatic response on the latest developments related to Indian occupied Kashmir,” read a notification issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The special team comprised Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Attorney-General of Pakistan, Anwar Mansoor Khan, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and the PM’s special envoy Ahmed Bilal Sufi.

DG ISI, DG ISPR and DG Military Operations are also the part of the special committee.

Pakistan will follow the 'Tipu Sultan' example if India opts for aggression: PM Imran

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had warned India over its illegal annexation of Occupied Kashmir and made it clear that Pakistan would raise the issue at every forum.

Addressing a National Assembly session convened to discuss the human rights abuses and India’s unilateral scrapping of special status of the occupied valley, the prime minister had condemned the Indian move in strong words and had said that India’s ruling party was following in the footsteps of the Nazi party in Germany by trying to suppress Kashmiri people’s freedom struggle through force.

