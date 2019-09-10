Curfew enters 37th day in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: The curfew and strict communication blockage on Tuesday entered 37th day in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), reported ARY News.

The valley remains cut off from the rest of the world since August 5, when the Bhartia Janta Party (BJP) led Indian government scraped special status of the held valley.

Owing to the curfew and communication blackout continues in the Kashmir valley, people are facing acute shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines.

All markets, schools, and colleges are closed while transport is off the road. Internet, mobile, landlines and TV channels in most areas are also shut.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) occupation forces have martyred 16 Kashmiris in the month of August and injured 467 with air-gun.

Over 10,000 arrested have been booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act since the repeal of the special status of territory by the Indian government on August 5.

Those detained under PSA include Hurriyat leaders, political workers, traders, lawyers, social activists, and youth.

India has also banned Muharram processions in the territory, Kashmir Media Sevice reported on Saturday.

