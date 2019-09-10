Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir getting exposed: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

GENEVA: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Indian barbarity and tyranny in occupied Kashmir is gradually getting exposed before the international community.

According to Radio Pakistan, in his video message, Qureshi said the session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva discussed the security clampdown, restoration of basic rights and lifting the curfew in the occupied Kashmir and it also demanded to terminate communications blackout there.

The foreign minister also welcomed the statement by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights with regard to Occupied Kashmir saying it is very encouraging.

Upon arrival in Geneva to attend the 42nd meeting of the Human Rights Council on September 9, the FM had said United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet’s statement on the situation in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir was “very encouraging.”

He had said human rights, easing of a lockdown and restrictions on communication in the occupied territory came under discussion at the session.

The council was asked to help restore the human rights India has usurped in held Kashmir, the FM said.

“God willing, a clear message would go to India from here in next two days,” he said, adding the world has been watching Indian forces perpetuate brutal repression against the people of the disputed area.

