Currency devaluation does not allow further Hajj subsidy: Noorul Haq Qadri

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for religious affairs, Noorul Haq Qadri on Friday said that the dismal situation with regards to currency devaluation does not allow further subsidy on Hajj, ARY News reported.

According to details, the minister said that more taxes have been levied on the holy pilgrimage by Saudi Arabia that may make the Hajj more expensive this time onwards.

The minister said that he and his team were working diligently to formulate a Hajj policy for this year.

The minister also revealed that he took up the designation as minister for religious affairs on the insistence of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that working for the pilgrims and facilitating the holy pilgrimage was a matter of pride and honor for him.

