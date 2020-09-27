Customs seizes smuggled clothes in Karachi

KARACHI: Customs authorities on Sunday recovered smuggled clothes worth millions of rupees in Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the customs preventive anti-smuggling organization in raids in Karachi recovered non-duty paid clothes of 45000kg.

The raids were conducted at godowns situated in Lyari, Metha Dar, and Mandir Wali Gali. The value of recovered clothes is said to be Rs120 million.

Earlier on December 18, customs authorities had seized Indian-origin beauty products at the Port Qasim in Karachi.

Read more: Customs seize huge quantity of Indian-origin ‘expired sugar’

The seized body cream weighted over 4500 kilograms and worth upto Rs 3.3 million. “The cream was imported by an agent of a Lahore-based firm,” they had said adding that the documents showed that the cream was imported from European Union.

The authorities had seized all the material and further action was underway to nab culprits involved in it.

