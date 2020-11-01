Customs foils smuggling bid at Lahore airport

LAHORE: Customs authorities on Sunday foiled a smuggling bid of around Rs3.4 million at Allama Iqbal International airport, Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to DC Customs, Saqib Warraich, 23 iPhones, four Ipads, three Sony cameras, and one wireless set were recovered from a bag sent from Dubai to Lahore.

DC Customs said the smuggled electronic items were to be dispatched to Islamabad from Lahore Airport’s domestic departure.

The smuggled items have been taken into custody. While the airlines have been directed to check the bags at the Lahore airport before dispatching them.

In a separate action, last month, Customs authorities had recovered smuggled clothes worth millions of rupees in Karachi.

Read more: Customs seize huge quantity of Indian-origin ‘expired sugar’

The customs preventive anti-smuggling organization in raids in Karachi recovered non-duty paid clothes of 45000kg.

The raids were conducted at godowns situated in Lyari, Metha Dar, and Mandir Wali Gali. The value of recovered clothes is said to be Rs120 million.

Comments

comments