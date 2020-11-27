Customs foils smuggling bid in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Customs has claimed to have foiled a smuggling bid at Pakistan International Container Terminal, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources within the Pakistan Customs said the bid to smuggle brand new tires was foiled at the International Container Terminal.

The tires were being smuggled by showing them as scrap but were seized when the team checked five of the containers at the terminal over suspicion.

It emerged that an influential importer was involved in the smuggling.

In a separate action, last month, Customs authorities had recovered smuggled clothes worth millions of rupees in Karachi.

The customs preventive anti-smuggling organization in raids in Karachi recovered non-duty paid clothes of 45000kg.

The raids were conducted at godowns situated in Lyari, Metha Dar, and Mandir Wali Gali. The value of recovered clothes is said to be Rs120 million.

