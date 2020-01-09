Customs’ lodges case with FIA against its own ‘corrupt’ officials

ISLAMABAD: In a step to root out the black sheep from their ranks, the Pakistan Customs’ authorities have formally registered a case with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against its own officials over their alleged involvement in mega corruption, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the Customs authorities have approached the FIA and lodged a corruption case against a Customs inspector, in-charge godown and a former superintendent.

The authorities told the FIA that the officials were allegedly involved in corruption amounting to over Rs140mn from 2012 to 2019.

Last year on September 13, Police had claimed to have arrested two customs department workers for selling liquor seized by the department in Karachi.

According to details, Shershah police had arrested two customs department employees namely Younus and Khalid for selling liquor bottles seized by their department and had recovered at least 83 bottles containing imported liquor from their custody.

