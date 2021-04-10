Customs recovers smuggled items in Karachi

KARACHI: Customs officials on Saturday recovered smuggled items in a raid at the Superhighway bus stop, ARY News reported.

The Customs Intelligence and Investigation officials in a joint raid at Superhighway bus stop recovered a large haul of smuggled items worth millions of rupees. Following the raid, the owners of the bus step recorded their protest and blocked the Superhighway.

Getting information about the tense situation, contingent of police reached the spot and resorted to aerial firing to disperse the protestors.

In a separate raid, last month, customs officials had recovered a large quantity of foreign made firecrackers from a godown in Karachi.

Read more: Customs recover large quantity of foreign made firecrackers

The Customs in a raid at a warehouse here recovered a large haul of foreign-made firecrackers worth several millions of rupees, according to officials.

