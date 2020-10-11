Customs thwarts smuggling bid at Lahore airport

LAHORE: Customs authorities on Sunday thwarted a smuggling bid at Allama Iqbal International airport, Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to DC Customs, Saqib Warraich, 23 mobile phones, 50kilogram face masks and branded cigarettes were recovered from the custody of a passenger who reached Lahore from Dubai.

The passenger identified as Muhammad Nadeem landed at Lahore airport via Emirates flight no 622. The worth of recovered phones is said to be Rs2.3million.

In a separate action, last month, Customs authorities had recovered smuggled clothes worth millions of rupees in Karachi.

Read more: Customs seize huge quantity of Indian-origin ‘expired sugar’

The customs preventive anti-smuggling organization in raids in Karachi recovered non-duty paid clothes of 45000kg.

The raids were conducted at godowns situated in Lyari, Metha Dar, and Mandir Wali Gali. The value of recovered clothes is said to be Rs120 million.

Comments

comments